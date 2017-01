Councilmember Ann Kitchens, who sits on the Capital Metro Board, and MRNA president Pam Rogers. by Ann Fowler OAK HILL - More than 50 people attended a meeting on Nov. 5 about the proposed removal of bus service to Oak Hill. Capital Metro proposed stopping local Route 333 short of Oak Hill. That east/west route serves local neighborhoods, as well as Covington Middle School, the ACC Pinnacl...

Continue reading